Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,805 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 102.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.80. 1,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,163. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $306,371.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,484 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $401,618.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,323,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $758,537. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

