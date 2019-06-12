Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Get Synlogic alerts:

SYBX stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,378. The company has a market cap of $160.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,005.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Synlogic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synlogic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synlogic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Synlogic by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synlogic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.