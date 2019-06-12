Takkt’s (TTK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Takkt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.35 ($21.34).

Shares of TTK stock opened at €12.64 ($14.70) on Tuesday. Takkt has a 12 month low of €12.00 ($13.95) and a 12 month high of €18.94 ($22.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $829.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

