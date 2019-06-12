Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.19

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 1269100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.80 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.16 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 6,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $124,216.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,623 shares in the company, valued at $914,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 20,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $374,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $573,427. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,842,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,922.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 750,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 102.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 515,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,446,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

