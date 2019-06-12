Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $433.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.66) and last traded at GBX 433 ($5.66), with a volume of 10152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431 ($5.63).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The firm has a market cap of $529.65 million and a PE ratio of 46.56.

Tarsus Group Company Profile (LON:TRS)

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

