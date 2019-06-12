TCG Advisors LP Takes Position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO)

TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, grace capital boosted its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $530.00 and a fifty-two week high of $689.99.

