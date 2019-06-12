TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $246,229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6,563.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,338,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,303,208 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,569,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,296,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,451,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.63. 40,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,330. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

In related news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $226,715.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $541,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

