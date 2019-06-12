TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 120.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMTD. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 124,831.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,286.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 33,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 174.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 8.1% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

AMTD stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

