TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $5,475,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $99.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $12,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,132,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 42,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $4,017,351.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,121 shares in the company, valued at $19,794,388.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

