Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,240 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $36,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 31,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,784,007.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,666 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

TDOC traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,019. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/teladoc-health-inc-nysetdoc-shares-bought-by-oppenheimerfunds-inc.html.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.