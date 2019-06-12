Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 305 ($3.99).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target (up from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 278.90 ($3.64).

Get Tesco alerts:

LON TSCO opened at GBX 229.60 ($3.00) on Tuesday. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.80 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.