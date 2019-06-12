Tesco’s (TSCO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 277 ($3.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price (up previously from GBX 265 ($3.46)) on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 278.90 ($3.64).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.80 ($3.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

