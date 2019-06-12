The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $35,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

