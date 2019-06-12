TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given a $6.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $6.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a positive rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 159.71% and a negative net margin of 907.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

