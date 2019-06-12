Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

TTC opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. Toro has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Toro will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Buhrmaster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $624,432.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,453 shares in the company, valued at $841,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,622. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,813,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,539,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Toro by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Toro by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Toro by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

