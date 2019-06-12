Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $642,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,493.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $357,831.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

