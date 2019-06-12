Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Cut to “Reduce” at Nomura

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $234.18 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.03 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $249.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $257.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.86.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.56, for a total transaction of $176,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $512,288.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,572 shares of company stock worth $26,662,866 over the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,239,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,890,000 after purchasing an additional 643,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,026,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,226,000 after purchasing an additional 460,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,788,000 after purchasing an additional 414,136 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,875,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,161,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

