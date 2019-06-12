Trexquant Investment LP Sells 76,582 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,582 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 65,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 76,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Shella Ng sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $768,206.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $86,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $260,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,822 shares of company stock worth $1,102,676. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

