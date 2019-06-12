Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $804.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $254,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,470.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $67,563.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,953. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 34.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 128.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.