Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Trinseo news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $468,116.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $92,773.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at $449,120.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,396 shares of company stock valued at $754,861 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,909,000 after purchasing an additional 95,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,146,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 149,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,600. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Trinseo had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

