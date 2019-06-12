Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,527,120 shares in the company, valued at $45,737,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $124,680.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $132,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $140,160.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $123,800.00.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. 89,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,268. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,106.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,093,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,290,000 after acquiring an additional 359,362 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,887,000 after purchasing an additional 227,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,332,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

