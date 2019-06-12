Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stake Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $22,288,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2,743.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 753,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 727,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,075,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 618,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,420,000 after acquiring an additional 241,051 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 1,252.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 143,287 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In other Trustmark news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $35,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,432.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $85,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,319.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,861 shares of company stock worth $351,659 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.12. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $149.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

