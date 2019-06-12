Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.17 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trustmark news, insider Robert B. Harvey sold 6,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $229,946.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $35,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,861 shares of company stock worth $351,659. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at $608,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 165,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 441.4% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 29,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

