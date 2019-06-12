Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $32,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Twilio by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,122,000 after buying an additional 613,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,268,000 after buying an additional 1,034,624 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,837,000 after buying an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,744,000 after buying an additional 439,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $86,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -175.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.45 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $2,705,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $132,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,107 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

