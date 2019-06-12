Tyers Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 78,980 Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,438,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,859,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol bought 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,030,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $399,156.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $54.00 price target on shares of Capri and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Capri to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $75.96.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

