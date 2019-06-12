Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,944 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,635,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Unum Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 78,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $53,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

UNM traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. 40,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,283. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

