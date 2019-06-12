Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) VP Brian K. Miller Sells 4,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) VP Brian K. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $882,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TYL opened at $217.60 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $252.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/tyler-technologies-inc-nysetyl-vp-brian-k-miller-sells-4000-shares.html.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.