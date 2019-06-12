UBS Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €14.10 Price Target

UBS Group set a €14.10 ($16.40) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.10 ($15.23) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.66 ($15.89).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

