Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $137,208.00 in Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $964,229.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catherine Ann Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total transaction of $241,450.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $340.01 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

