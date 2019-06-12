Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Position Reduced by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Umpqua by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 228,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Umpqua had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMPQ. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

