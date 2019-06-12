Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Palo Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 393,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,667 shares of company stock worth $5,454,729. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.30. 222,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,412. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.02. The company has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

