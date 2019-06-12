United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Lifted by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $178,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.23.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $122.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

