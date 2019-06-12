Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 259.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 252,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 182,050 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,997. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

In other news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 18,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $598,339.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 9,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $310,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,124. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

