Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Set at $33.00 by Deutsche Bank

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has been assigned a $33.00 target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Shares of URBN opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 9,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $310,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,124. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

