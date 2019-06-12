US Bancorp DE Buys 3,510 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Harker sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,531,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,089,819 shares of company stock valued at $237,568,166 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.01 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 97.36%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

