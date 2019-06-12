Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.61, but opened at $13.26. Vale shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 1030643 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 1,523.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,332,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,963,000 after buying an additional 25,648,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,253,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vale by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,295,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 876,702 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vale by 145.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,602,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,007,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

