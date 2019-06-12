Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 632,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 840,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $766.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $47.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,117,856.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,579,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 85,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 465,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

