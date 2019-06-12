VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) Holdings Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET in the first quarter valued at $24,494,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 92.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET during the 4th quarter worth about $3,551,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET during the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000.

Shares of BMV VOOG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.61. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $149.28.

