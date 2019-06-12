Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Cut by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $108.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

