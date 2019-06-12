Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

