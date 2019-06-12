Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Lessened by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,551. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $116.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/vanguard-mid-cap-value-etf-nysearcavoe-stake-lessened-by-mosaic-family-wealth-llc.html.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.