ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) CEO Sells $13,523,746.50 in Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 149,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $13,523,746.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VSAT opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 0.98.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ViaSat in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViaSat in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded ViaSat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.92 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.99.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

