Vivo Capital LLC Invests $5.04 Million in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTIL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In related news, Director Global Strategic Fund Venbio bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Dung Ling Yao bought 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $100,029.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of DTIL stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. 3,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,490. Precision BioSciences Inc has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $19.00.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

DTIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/vivo-capital-llc-invests-5-04-million-in-precision-biosciences-inc-nasdaqdtil.html.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.