Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 276.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

NYSE WM opened at $113.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $4,552,532.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

