Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Main First Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

AZN traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 117,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,055. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/wealthcare-advisory-partners-llc-has-134000-holdings-in-astrazeneca-plc-nyseazn.html.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.