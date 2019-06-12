Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 79.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Ford Motor by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,146,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 232,639 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Ford Motor by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 83,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $161,692,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 55,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $4,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 511,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,782,801. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

