Weatherford International (WFTIF) & Its Rivals Financial Survey

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS: WFTIF) is one of 15 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Weatherford International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -7.53% Weatherford International Competitors -5.52% 6.19% 3.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Weatherford International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Weatherford International Competitors 207 1078 1035 26 2.38

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 47.28%. Given Weatherford International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weatherford International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.74 billion -$2.81 billion -0.08 Weatherford International Competitors $4.18 billion -$512.36 million -11.82

Weatherford International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Weatherford International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Weatherford International competitors beat Weatherford International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

