Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hammerson (HMSO)

Hammerson (LON: HMSO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/11/2019 – Hammerson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/4/2019 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 288 ($3.76). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2019 – Hammerson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/28/2019 – Hammerson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/20/2019 – Hammerson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 390 ($5.10).

5/14/2019 – Hammerson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/8/2019 – Hammerson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/16/2019 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 320 ($4.18). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

LON HMSO traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 283.50 ($3.70). 2,790,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 550.80 ($7.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31.

In other news, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 32,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.13), for a total value of £101,758.32 ($132,965.27). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 22,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £63,800 ($83,366.00). Insiders have acquired a total of 46,461 shares of company stock worth $13,387,087 over the last quarter.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

