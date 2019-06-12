WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Holdings Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $34,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $288.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.63 and a 52 week high of $324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

