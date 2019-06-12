Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254,604 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $42,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $5,121,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,160,784 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,876.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 60,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 131.84% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

